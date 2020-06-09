Mercury Racing releases new 300-HP CNC cleaver prop

The new Mercury Racing 300hp five‑blade CNC cleaver propellers are designed expressly to maximize the performance of 300hp outboards. This new surface‑piercing propeller features a blade profile that delivers stronger acceleration and more top‑end speed than the Mercury Racing 400hp CNC Cleaver prop when run on the Mercury Racing 300R outboard as well as the legacy Mercury Racing 300XS and 300X outboard models.

“While mainly aimed at twin‑outboard catamaran applications, this new propeller design will also take single‑engine, padded‑vee‑bottom and tunnel boats to a new level of performance,” said Steve Miller, Mercury Racing director of marketing, sales and service. “There’s no room for error when driving these high‑performance boats and that’s the approach we take when building propellers.”

The CNC machining process offers many benefits compared to standard cast propellers. Pitch, diameter and rake are perfectly true on every Mercury Racing CNC propeller to ensure that lift, handling and speed characteristics are absolutely consistent.