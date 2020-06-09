Boating Industry extends Top 100 application deadline

Boating Industry has announced the extension of the deadline to submit applications for the 2020 Top 100 Dealerships program.

With the original deadline approaching quickly and given the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, paired with dealerships busy time of year, the staff at Boating Industry felt that dealerships should have more time to complete and submit applications for this year’s program.

Applications for the 2020 Top 100 must now be submitted by August 17, 2020.

The 2020 Top 100 will be announced and celebrated on the final evening of the Boating Industry Elevate Summit on Nov. 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

More information about the 2020 Elevate Summit can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.

Please contact Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com or 763-383-4424 with any questions or for more information about the Top 100 program.