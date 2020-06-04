BoatUS Foundation president elected to sportfishing board

BoatUS Foundation president Chris Edmonston has been elected by the Center for Sportfishing Policy to a three-year term on the group’s board of directors. Edmonston was one of 14 members recently elected to various terms at the Center’s board meeting.

The Center for Sportfishing Policy organizes and engages recreational fishing stakeholders to shape federal marine fisheries management policies. The nonpartisan organization focuses on having an impact in the national political arena, principally Congress and federal regulatory agencies.

“I look forward to serving with this esteemed group and contributing to the important work it does for America’s anglers,” said Edmonston. “Recreational fishing is one of the top activities aboard a boat, and for a lot of boat owners, it influences how we live our lives and recreate on the water.”

Elected with Edmonston to the CSP board were president of Pure Fishing, Dave Bulthuis; National Marine Manufacturers Association president Frank Hugelmeyer and past president Thom Dammrich; International Game Fish Association president Jason Schratwieser; Bass Pro Shops general manager John Paul Morris; and Coastal Conservation Association chairman Mitch Brownlee, among others.

Some recent CSP efforts include advocating for more transparency and fairness for recreational anglers on striped bass fishing regulations, supporting conservation efforts and reducing barotrauma fish mortality by requiring descending devices for catch-and-release fishing; and supporting last year's passage of the Modern Fish Act.