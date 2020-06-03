Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary names first superintendent

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced that Paul "Sammy" Orlando will serve as the first superintendent of the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary in Maryland.

Last year, NOAA designated Mallows Bay as the first new national marine sanctuary since 2000, which was supported by NMMA and the recreational boating and fishing community.

Orlando joined NOAA in 1983 and has worked for the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries since 2002.

Mallows Bay is home to remains of more than 100 World War I-era steamships and vessels on an 18-square-mile stretch of the Potomac River.