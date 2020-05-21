Webinar: How to reopen retail safely

From the Inside Out: Transitioning Retail Experiences to Keep Shoppers Safe

When: Tuesday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. (MT)

Speaker: Chris Hogue, LiveArea

Influenced by evolving safety procedures and changing attitudes about in-store experiences, smart retailers are looking at new ways to engage customers.

The trick will be to help shoppers get in and out quickly – or help them to shop without even setting foot inside your store.

Chris Hogue, head of strategy and product for LiveArea, will discuss how they have helped clients transform retail experiences in a time of great disruption and digital opportunity.