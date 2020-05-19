Freedom Boat Club assigns new GM

Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine has promoted Mark Vickers to the new position of general manager for its three local boating clubs. Vickers was a member for five years before joining Freedom Boat Club as a membership executive in January of 2020.

Vickers will be managing the Julington Creek, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine locations to ensure Freedom is providing the ultimate membership experience every time members arrive at the marina.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, Vickers moved to Florida in 1998 and currently lives in Mandarin. He was the owner of the consulting company Speaking is Selling before semi-retiring.

He joined Freedom as a member because he loved being on the water without owning a boat. When asked if he would like to join the team as a membership executive at Julington Creek, he came out of semi-retirement for the opportunity to work on the waters he had grown to love.

Vicker’s promotion to general manager is part of a management restructure Freedom Boat Club is implementing as they continue growing their organization.