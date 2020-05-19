Coast Guard Foundation announces virtual Run to Remember

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced its annual Run to Remember will be held virtually on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020.

Each year the Coast Guard Foundation Run to Remember brings together thousands of people to acknowledge those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and together honor their memory through road races, memorial walks and more.

Last year thousands of men, women and children, both military and civilian, answered the call to honor fallen Coast Guard heroes. Thanks to their outstanding endeavors more than $50,000 was raised for the Coast Guard Foundation’s Fallen Heroes Fund.

This year, because of limits to group gatherings, the organization is unable to host running and walking events at public venues. To keep the spirit of the movement alive, the Foundation is hosting a virtual event over Memorial Day weekend and asking supporters to participate on their own in whatever way they can – whether participants run on a treadmill, jog around their neighborhood, walk around the block or come up with their own unique ways of memorializing these heroes.

Participants can plan their own activity and print out a sign to let the Foundation know who they are honoring. Supporters are encouraged to order a t-shirt by May 18 to guarantee delivery by Friday, May 22 and take a photo to share on social media using the hashtags: #WeRemember #FallenHeroes #CoastGuardFoundation #RuntoRemember.

“We are so encouraged by the support the Run to Remember programs have had over the years,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “While we can’t be together for group events or activities at this time, we will all still come together to remember our Coast Guard fallen heroes and families on Monday, May 25.”

To order a t-shirt, visit coastguardfoundation.org/ways-to-give/merchandise.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.