Taiga Orca electric PWC wins Red Dot Design Award

Taiga Orca all-electric PWC has earned a Rd Dot Award for design excellence

The Taiga Orca, an all-electric personal watercraft from Canada's Taiga Motors, has earned a Red Dot Award for outstanding design.

The Orca features a full carbon fiber hull and top deck, a floating seat made possible by the absence of an internal combustion engine, and an onboard computer offering connectivity via built-in GPS mapping, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The 23kWh lithium-ion battery provides energy for up to two hours and can be charged by a regular outlet, standard automotive chargers and DC fast charging.

“The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality," said Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "With their designs, the award winners are setting new standards in their industry. I wish to congratulate them most sincerely on their success."

Taiga Motors plans to only produce a total of 500 Orca units, with the first 100 badged as Foundation Edition models with “exclusive design elements and high-performance packages.”

The first models will begin at $28,000 and are expected to be delivered to North American customers this summer. Taiga said they are also planning to create other PWCs at a lower price point in the future.