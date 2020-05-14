NATDA opens registration for products display at 2020 show

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced the opening of registration for the 2020 edition of the New Product Display to vendors exhibiting at the 2020 NATDA Trailer Show.

The display, located in the Dealers Lounge during the annual show, is the main hub for the newest accessories and innovations in the trailer industry. This year, the display will take on a new look, spread out across what will be the biggest Dealers Lounge in NATDA Trailer Show history, and reach an entirely new audience with the exhibitor-focused NATDA Trailer Parts Expo. Also, new this year, exhibitors have the option of upgrading their display counters with graphics of their choosing, helping companies bring even more attention to their products at the show.

“The NATDA Trailer Show serves as a community focal point for the latest in trailer accessory engineering,” said Jesse Battle, Executive Director of the NATDA. “Each year, exhibitors introduce products that save dealers energy and increase their bottom lines. This year, we are taking the display in a larger-than-life direction. We’re excited to highlight the product engineering and problem-solving our industry can create.”

Dealers attending the 2020 NATDA Trailer Show will vote on their favorite products released over the past year with the top three exhibitors being awarded the highly coveted NATDA New Product Awards. Last year’s winners include Valcrum, LLC.’s Universal Oil Bath Caps, Creative Products Group’s Ultra E Pro and Specialty Product Technologies’ Trailer Life Meter.

To learn more about the New Product Display, submit a new product, or read the rules and regulations, please visit www.natda.org/tradeshow/exhibitor-info/new-product-display.