Century Boats aquires Vanquish Boats

Vanquish Boats is being acquired by Century Boats

Century Boats has announced the acquisition of Newport, Rhode Island-based Vanquish Boats, builder of premium center console, dual console, cuddy, and runabout dayboats.

A company press release stated "this merger is an example of Century Boats’ continuing commitment to providing the best designs, highest quality, and essential features in an expanding model line for today’s boating lifestyles."

The existing Vanquish models will soon be reintroduced as Century Coronado, which signals a return to the company’s roots and is in keeping with the natural evolution of the brand for the 21st century.

Additional benefits of this merger according to the company also include a dramatic increase in the dealer distribution and service network, and greater availability of boats with production being moved to the main Century facility in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Lloyd R. “Skip” Sorenson, CEO of Century Boats says, “Vanquish is known for producing stunning designs in the New England tradition, rooted in timeless quality and craftsmanship.” He also added, “This merger represents a natural expansion of our model portfolio which will be mutually beneficial across our line of fishing and family boats.”

Morgan Huntley, the owner of Vanquish Boats, will reportedly stay on as COO of Century Boats and will continue to lead production and product development for the company.

“Becoming a part of Century Boats is the best next step as they have the experience, production capability, and legacy brand recognition that will ensure more boating families will be able to experience and enjoy these amazing boats, ” said Huntley.