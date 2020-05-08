American Boating Congress convenes online Wednesday

Just a reminder that NMMA's virtual American Boating Congress gets underway online next week, May 13–14.

Attendees will get a front row seat to our industry’s most pressing advocacy concerns and opportunities, particularly as this COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain businesses across the country and impacts the broader economy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new global reality and has been a trying time for all of us," says NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer. "Since the start of the crisis, NMMA has been aggressive in protecting our industry. Whether it’s ensuring boating access, monitoring manufacturing guidelines, or fighting for small business relief, our advocacy team has been successful in securing numerous wins for recreational boating.

"Given the uncertainty of these times, it’s now more important than ever that we come together as an industry to shape public policy and present a unified front on issues directly impacting marine businesses. Even though we are going meet virtually this year, ABC will afford you the chance to advocate on behalf of your company and the entire industry."

The speaker line-up includes cabinet members, elected officials, and political strategists who will provide you with an in-depth look at how this crisis has shaped politics and policy and what we can expect moving forward.

Go to https://www.nmma.org/advocacy/abc for the full schedule and to register.