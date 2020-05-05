KICKER Marine Audio contributes to coronavirus cause in unique fashion

Stillwater Designs, the parent company of KICKER Marine Audio, has found some unique ways to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic.

While KICKER’s management team has sent employees home to work remotely and to care for families and kids, the organization has also directed resources and manpower to support several health services providers.

Kicker, with support from several component suppliers, recently delivered 8,300 face masks to the area’s Stillwater Medical Center to accommodate hospital patients and the staff caring for them.

Another 1,200 face masks were provided to a 620-bed regional hospital in Tulsa through a KICKER staff connection.

Another 500 face masks were contributed to a group of NYC hospitals through a family connection via KICKER brand and sports marketing director Roger Demaree, whose nephew is a surgeon.

Additionally, the company provided a supply of clear face shields to first responders in Oklahoma.

Besides distributing face masks, a KICKER employee and his family have also found an innovative way to give back.

Kyle Ambrose, who works in Kicker’s research and development department, began experimenting with the company’s 3-D printer, normally used for creating prototype audio parts.

Ambrose consulted with a healthcare professional about local needs and learned that beyond face masks, face shields were in great demand.

After researching approved patterns online, he created a headband that could be used to secure a clear face shield. Ambrose then reached out to a local school in Oklahoma to inquire about the availability of clear safety film used for overhead projectors. He enlisted the school’s participation in donating needed materials and secured additional film donations from an office supplier.

While 3-D printing is a slow process, Ambrose is producing three bands simultaneously in under three hours. To date, he has hand-crafted over 100 shields which were distributed initially for the regional medical center and then to senior assisted living homes.

“All of us at KICKER are pleased to share our resources with those who need it most, both within our own state and community, as well as those in major markets like New York City where the demand is great,” said KICKER founder Steve Irby.