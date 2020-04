TACO Marine introduces new cast iron hinges for boat builders

Two new TACO Marine cast utility hinges, manufactured from Type-316L stainless steel, are now available exclusively to boat builders for a wide variety of onboard applications, including small hatches and access panels.

Barrel Up 3”, Swivel Hasp H30-1051

• Cast stainless steel

• 1.44" X 2.93" X .128"

• 5-year limited warranty

Barrel Down 3”, Swivel Hasp H30-1052

• Cast stainless steel

• 1.44" X 2.93" X .128"

• 5-year limited warranty