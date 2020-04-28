AIRMAR introduces Bluetooth-enabled multisensor

AIRMAR Technology Corporation, announces their depth/speed/temperature DST810 Smart Multisensor, a significant upgrade to the marine market’s most popular TRIDUCER Multisensor, the DST800.

This new model builds upon the proven performance of its predecessor and adds several groundbreaking performance upgrades, including advanced capabilities that until now were only available through expensive PC-based software. The new DST810 delivers it all in a cost-effective package that every sailor can afford.

One powerful new feature is an integrated attitude sensor that adds immediate heel and trim data to its trusted depth, speed through water and temperature offering. The attitude sensor can be easily calibrated once installed, which is especially helpful when the transducer is mounted off-center.

The most unique benefit of the DST810 is the convergence of data capabilities with a simple and reliable way to calibrate accurate speed through water via a wireless device, independent of the onboard instruments.

Enter Airmar’s CAST App. CAST enables sailors to easily perform basic, heel-compensated and advanced speed calibrations via their smart devices by wirelessly connecting directly to the DST810 and bypassing onboard displays.

CAST runs on iOS or Android, and consistently delivers an intuitive method for calibrating and configuring the instrument, regardless of what electronics and displays are on board.

CAST employs a step-by-step wizard to calibrate basic and heel-compensated speed using either distance or onboard GPS comparison to determine corrections. Advanced speed calibration can be manually entered on the grid for multiple heel angles and numerous speed parameters, producing a comprehensive speed curve for the hull. This capability was formerly only available through expensive PC-based software.

Additionally, CAST allows users to enable and disable PGN’s, as well as set offsets and output rates. Once calibration and configuration changes are made, they are stored in the DST810 device itself and delivered to the NMEA2000 network.