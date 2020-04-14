Swobbit Products announces sponsorship of Liquid Fire fishing team

Professional boat cleaning tool system manufacturer Swobbit Products is now on board as a sponsor of the Liquid Fire Fishing team.

Headed by Captain Mark Henderson, the 2008 "Angler of the Year" on the Yamaha Professional Kingfish Tour, North Carolina-based Liquid Fire participates in 15-20 king mackerel and billfish tournaments throughout the southeast annually.

The Swobbit cleaning tool system is designed for ease of use by professional boat detailers and do-it-yourself boat owners alike. The patented Swobbit Perfect Pole easily attaches with over 16 different types of quick change heads including brushes, drying mops, soft wash tools and boat hooks.

“Keeping a tournament fishing boat clean and looking good is pretty important and we’re pleased to have the Swobbit system on board to help our crew get it done,” said Captain Mark. “The durable Swobbit system tools snap quickly and firmly to the end of the telescoping Perfect Pole and when the job is finished, the pole and accessories store in a convenient carry pouch after use,” he added.