Coast Guard Foundation to support members impacted by COVID-19

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and well-being of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced it has activated its emergency response fund and tragedy assistance programs. With these two tools, the Foundation has committed to raise $1 million to support the Coast Guard’s immediate and long-term needs that arise from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the emergency response fund and tragedy assistance programs, the Foundation is fulfilling critical Coast Guard needs in the following areas:

Support frontline Coast Guard members. COVID-19 is impacting everyone, including Coast Guard members, across the country. As members have been quarantined to preserve mission readiness and protect communities, the Foundation is providing equipment and supplies to keep members’ health and morale high.

Support mental health and resilience for Coast Guard members and families. To stay on the front lines, Coast Guard members endure physical and mental demands placed upon them, even during this current crisis. While many Americans are safe at home, these members leave their families to face uncertainty each day. As COVID-19 continues, the Foundation is working closely with the Coast Guard to strengthen the health and well-being of its members and their families.

Ensure Coast Guard members remain mission ready. At Coast Guard training centers and bases, essential training and mission support continues. With the Foundation’s assistance, training centers and other critical bases will receive recreation support; keeping members effective on the job, ensuring they will be ready for all mission assignments now and in the future.

Provide tragedy assistance for Coast Guard families impacted by COVID-19. In the event of a death of an active-duty member, the Foundation will be there with immediate financial and morale support to help shipmates and families mourn and heal.

“Coast Guard members and their families have faced many challenges in the last few years – from hurricanes and wildfires, to last year’s government shutdown,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Through all of these challenges the Service always has and always will serve our Nation with honor, respect and devotion to duty. While this pandemic is constantly evolving, we are committed to providing critical care and support where and when it is needed the most.”