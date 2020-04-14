Boating Industry Top 100 applications are open

Applications for the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 are now open, with a new streamlined application process.

Top 100 companies will be recognized at the Top 100 Gala on the final evening of the Boating Industry Elevate Summit, Nov. 18, in Atlanta. The list will also be featured in the December issue of Boating Industry and at BoatingIndustry.com.

Dealers know how important this is for the industry.

"Boating Industry and the Top 100 program established the framework for unprecedented recognition in our business. The prestige associated with Top 100 has energized the industry as a whole and being recognized as a Top 100 dealer has proved priceless for our company, our team, and our customers."

— L.P. Carlson, Dockside Marine

“The Top 100 application process forced us to look deeply at all aspects of our business and helped highlight areas of opportunity that we could improve. Continuing this process consistently every year since the program’s inception in 2005, while focusing and executing on those specific areas, has helped Gordy’s become a better business. We are proud and honored to have been a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 for the past 15 years."

— Tom Whowell, Gordy's Lakefront Marine, 2014 & 2015 Dealer of the Year and member of the Top 100 Hall of Fame

Apply or find out more about the new application process at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/application/

Applications are due June 29.