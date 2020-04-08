Palm Beach Boat Show postpones new dates

The 35th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) - set for May 14 -17 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach - has been postponed until further notice.

The decision came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order issuing a statewide stay-at-home directive through at least April 30.



“We fully support the decision as the health and safety of our visitors, community, exhibitors, staff and vendors is our top priority. We continue to assess the situation and will provide a detailed update on the show’s status on April 17," Andrew Doole, President, Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows and George Gentile, President of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County said in a joint statement. "With that said, it's everyone's business to have a healthy economy. The marine industry is an important staple of the Florida economy, accountable for over $23.3 billion. The Palm Beach International Boat Show has a total state-wide economic impact of $682.7 million and supports 4,394 full-time Florida jobs. We are all eager to get back on board and help to continue contributing as a major statewide economic driver. We wish to thank our City of West Palm Beach officials, our Exhibitors and the boating community for their ongoing support as we continue to power through these uncharted waters.”

Check back to the website for updates on www.pbboatshow.com.