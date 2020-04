What does it mean to be an experimental leader during the COVID-19 crisis? What should you be spending your time on right now? How can you use these tough times to reinvent and re-think your business?

In this Boating Industry Insider, editor-in-chief and content director David Gee video chats with author and speaker Melanie Parish about her new book "The Experimental Leader: Be a new kind of boss to cultivate an organization of innovators."