Suntex Marinas announces awards

Suntex Marinas recently recognized Hank Spencer of CrossTimbers Marina as the Ron TenEyck General Manager of the Year.

“With all that is happening in the world right now, we thought it would be a good time to share a recent celebration,” said Ron TenEyck, senior vice president, Suntex. “This past year was challenging with some extraordinary weather events across the country. Even during this time, Hank took care of his employees and customers, met his 2019 budget and always had a smile on his face. Day in and day out, Hank exemplifies the Suntex core values.”

The following staff awards were also presented:

· MVP Award – Pam Myers, Dallas Office

· Administrative Assistant of the Year – Donna Broyles, Laurel Marina

· Most Improved General Manager of the Year – Ken Robinson, Laurel Marina

· Food and Beverage General Manager of the Year Award – Greg Corvelle, Marina Jack Restaurant

· Upstream Award – Awarded to properties that have persevered while overcoming tremendous obstacles – Eagle Mountain Marinas

· Marina of the Year – Liberty Landing Marina

The candidates for all awards were chosen based on numerous criteria – including financial considerations, customer satisfaction, team performance, project completion and more. The Ron TenEyck General Manager of the Year Award was renamed in 2019 to recognize and honor TenEyck’s service during the span of his career with the company and his ongoing contributions to the success of Suntex in his new role.

In addition to the Suntex staff awards, the company also awarded the Folds of Honor Boat Raffle Prize to its new rightful owner Mike VanCampen, president of Kansas City Honor Flight. VanCampen purchased the winning ticket at the Volunteers of America LPGA golf tournament.

Beginning Memorial Day 2019, Suntex Marinas, along with Safe Harbor and Westrec Marinas, accepted donations to enter into a raffle for a chance to win a brand new 20-foot Bayliner deckboat, trailer and 150HP Mercury motor provided by Suntex to boost fundraising for Folds of Honor. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has worked to support the nearly nine-out-of-ten military spouses and children who do not qualify for federal scholarships. More than one million dependents have been financially affected by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Honor Flight is a non-profit organization established in 2012. To date, its members have provided all expenses paid trips for 2,600 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from Kansas to visit the Washington DC Memorials dedicated to their services to our country.