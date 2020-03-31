Zhik relaunches wetsuit line for younger sailors

Zhik has relaunched their range of junior and youth wetsuits for the younger performance sailor.

The new Junior Neoprene Steamer is made from 2-3mm thermal, insulating neoprene, and is ideal for frostbite racing and long winter days training. With a back zipper entry, all the Steamer seams are glued and blind stitched providing complete waterproof protection.

The Junior Neoprene Skiff Suit, Pants, and Neo Top are made from a 1-2mm thermal neoprene for regular conditions. Zhik’s neoprene fabric is water and wind repellent, with 4-way super stretch for high meanouevrability and flexibility around the boat.

All the garments are lined with a super fast drying, soft, inner fleece for additional warmth and comfort. High stretch, flatlock stitching is used to create strong and non-itchy seams, for enduring comfort on long days sailing in salt water.

As with Zhik’s adult wetsuits, 3D body mapping is used to design the panels to create the most comfortable form fitting fit possible. High wear areas, such as the rear and knees are protected with

abrasion resistant panels.

The range is available in junior sizes 8 to 14.