Life Industries produces sanitizer

Life Industries Corporation, manufacturer of BoatLIFE, RVbyLIFE, and AeroLIFE care and maintenance products, is expanding the production and availability of Sanitizer, a disinfectant solution.

This is in response to a request from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the pandemic curve.

A formulation of benzalkonium chloride (BZK) and water, Sanitizer is safe to use on skin and surfaces, and is a common ingredient in most antibacterial wipes and soaps.

BZK is one of three FDA- and CDC-approved alternatives to alcohol-based hand sanitizing rubs.

Sanitizer is available in 4, 8, 12, 16 and 32 fl. oz. spray bottles, and 16 and 64 fl. oz refill bottles.