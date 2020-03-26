Hella marine appoints new Midwest representative

Hella marine announced it has appointed Charles A. Perry and Company to represent its products in the Midwest. Phil Haynie, Hella marine division sales manager, made the announcement.

Hella marine said independent manufacturers representative Charles A. Perry and Company will cover a specialized territory for the company of North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., the multi-generational firm specializes in recreational and commercial marine OEM and distributor relationships.

"Charles A. Perry and Company's reputation for professionalism and sustained growth well-complements our existing rep groups to provide cohesive coverage of the US and Canada for Hella marine customers," said Haynie.