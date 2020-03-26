Facebook launches $100 million grant program for small businesses

This week, Facebook announced a $100 million program to help small businesses affected by coronavirus, according to CNBC. The grants will be available for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries.

Facebook said it will be accepting applications in the coming weeks. The company said the program can help businesses with rent, operational costs, maintaining workforce and connecting with customers.

Other resources, grants and free tools for small businesses are being updated frequently on Inc.com’s webpage for small businesses hit by COVID-19, here.