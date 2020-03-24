MRAA provides free access to online learning for boat dealers

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced it has made its entire library of standard educational courses found at MRAATraining.com available for free to any boat dealer who would like access.

MRAATraining.com features 140 courses key to dealership growth and success, such as sales, marketing, customer service, F&I and the service department. Nearly 130 of those courses are being made available to any dealer and their entire staff, no matter if they are currently an MRAA member or not.

Normally a $1,000 annual invesment, MRAATraining.com has been opened up to assist dealers with training and development opportunities while we navigate the uncertainty of the weeks and months ahead.

“Our hope and desire with this offer is that dealers and their teams tap into the truly word-class educational resources that the MRAA provides,” explains Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “With business slowing down, we believe keeping your staff busy with training and education is a great way to set your team up for a quick rebound, and we sincerely want to help dealers and their teams come out of this slowdown stronger than they were when they went in.”

MRAATraining.com courses include video, often accompanied by downloadable resources, as well as several publications specific to dealership operations. They feature the leading industry experts like Sam Dantzler, Valerie Ziebron and more. And the learning management system allows dealership personnel to create course preferences in addition to giving you the opportunity to search the vast library of content.

“Dealers have repeatedly told us that the courses on MRAATraining.com provide actionable information that makes their businesses run better,” says Liz Walz, MRAA Vice President. “At a time like this, we want to put that information into as many dealers’ hands as possible to help them get through the current crisis and succeed well into the future.”