Palm Beach Boat Show sets rescheduled dates

The 35th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS), will resume May 14-17, 2020 in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, after postponing amid concerns due to the novel coronavirus.

According to show organizers, the 35th annual boat show will take place as originally planned, with the newly scheduled dates.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show has a total statewide economic impact of $682.7 million and supports 4,394 full-time Florida jobs with a $228 million statewide labor impact due to economic activity. The marine industry is an important staple of the Florida economy accountable for over $23.3 billion.

Spanning nearly 63-acres on land and in-water, the outdoor show will feature the latest models of the most extraordinary yachts and superyachts to stand-up paddleboards and inflatables. Fun and educational activities including free youth fishing clinics, sportfishing seminars, extreme sports demonstrations in the AquaZone and more will entertain and educate guests on the best of life on the water.

The invitation-only, three-day Superyacht Show Palm Beach will now debut in March 2021 at the Flagler Museum in the Town of Palm Beach.

For more information, visit www.pbboatshow.com.