SeaSucker goes blue for green charity

SeaSucker, LLC, manufacturer of vacuum-mounted boating, fishing and outdoor lifestyle accessories, has partnered with Captains for Clean Water. Fifteen percent of the total sales of the new Blue Line products collection will be donated to the nonprofit charity.

Captains for Clean Water advocates for restoring the unpolluted, natural flow of Lake Okeechobee from the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers into the historic filtration of the Everglades, and safeguarding the Biscayne Aquifer, South Florida's primary drinking water source.

The grassroots organization was formed by a group of professional fishing guides who daily saw the environmental degradation agribusiness and water mismanagement had caused.

"We're exceptionally proud to partner with Captains for Clean Water," said Genevieve Casagrande, SeaSucker president. "We need to be an active participant in protecting and restoring South Florida's marine ecosystems for future generations."

Made in the USA, SeaSucker's Blue Line Collection is made with 50% recycled content by weight. SeaSucker has also committed to using recycled materials in 100% of its marine product line by 2021.