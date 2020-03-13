NMMA cancels 2020 Northwest Sportshow

The National Marine Manufacturers Association has announced the cancellation of the upcoming Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis, Minn., set to take place April 2-5.

The announcement from the NMMA follows the decision from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to call for a moratorium on events with more than 250 people.

“While we remained hopeful that the show would proceed amid the evolving coronavirus situation, we agree with Governor Walz’s guidance and believe this is the right move to help protect our staff, members, exhibitors and attendees,” NMMA said in a statement.

NMMA said it is currently proceeding as scheduled with its upcoming American Boating Congress in Washington, D.C. on May 12-14, 2020. The association said a final decision regarding ABC 2020 will be made later in the month, with health and safety for all stakeholders being the deciding factor.

This announcement follows the cancelations of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show and the postponement of the Orlando Boat Show made earlier today.