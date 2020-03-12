NMMA cancels 2020 Saltwater Fishing Expo

As a result of the evolving coronavirus outbreak in the tri-state region and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NMMA has canceled the Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo in Edison, N.J. originally set to take place on March 13-15, 2020. However, at this time, NMMA is still moving forward with the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis, Minn. on April 2-5, 2020.

“While the decision to cancel the show didn’t come easy, the health and wellbeing of all those involved in our shows remains our top priority,” said Jennifer Thompson, NMMA senior vice president of boat and sport shows. “We have been in communication with our exhibitors and partners and thank them for their understanding during this difficult situation.”

In response to the decision to proceed with the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, Thompson stated, “With the event in Minneapolis still a few weeks away, at this time, we believe it is too early to make any scheduling changes. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, follow guidance from federal, state and local agencies and immediately alert all stakeholders should the situation change.”

If you have questions about the Progressive® Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo, please contact NMMA show manager, Tod Alberto at talberto@nmma.org.

If you have questions about the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, please contact NMMA vice president of Midwest boat and sportshows, Darren Envall at denvall@nmma.org.

For general questions, please contact NMMA communications director, John-Michael Donahue at jdonahue@nmma.org.