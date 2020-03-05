NMMA proceeding with U.S. shows and events amid evolving Coronavirus situation

Yesterday, NMMA President, Frank Hugelmeyer issued a memo to all members of the association regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the communication, NMMA is currently proceeding with all upcoming shows and events as scheduled.

NMMA, like the general public, is closely monitoring the impact that the coronavirus outbreak is having around the globe. As part of this, we are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the World Health Organization and others in relation to travel and understanding potential risks around hosting large events.

As a result, at this time, we are moving forward with the Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo in Edison, New Jersey on March 13-15, 2020; the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 2-5, 2020; and the American Boating Congress in Washington, D.C. on May 12-14, 2020.

For every event that NMMA owns and operates, the safety and wellbeing of all attendees and participants is paramount. As this situation evolves, we will continue to rely on guidance from government agencies while considering the needs of our staff, members, exhibitors and attendees to determine our best course of action. To that end, should the situation change with any of these events, we will alert you immediately.

We look forward to welcoming you at these events and thank you for your ongoing support. If you have questions about the Saltwater Fishing Expo or Northwest Sportshow, please don’t hesitate to contact Senior Vice President of Boat and Sport Shows, Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@nmma.org. For questions about the American Boating Congress, please contact Senior Vice President of Government and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org.

If you have questions, please contact NMMA director of communications for government relations, John-Michael Donahue at jdonahue@nmma.org.