Maryland trade association celebrates training success

The Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) recently celebrated the success of another on-the-job trainee in the marine segment. Coty Murray recently completed his six-week on-the-job training with Hartge Yacht Harbor in Galesville, Md.

Murray’s on-the-job training took place in the winter, which MTAM says is contrary to what is sometimes believed outside the industry, and is not a time when marine professionals are out of work. He winterized and dry-docked boats using blocking and jack stands, sanded masts in the paint building, kept up with deicing needs at the marina, and gained experience using power tools like the jigsaw. He was eventually placed on the haul out crew, learning towing and haling principles and forklift operation.

Murray is a current senior at Southern High School and completer of the Automotive Program at the Center of Applied Technology South (CAT South) in Edgewater, Md. He was working in the automotive industry when a friend recommended he consider opportunities in the boating industry close to home. He reached out to Marine Trades Industry Partner (MTIP) Hartge Yacht Harbor, who took him on as an on-the-job trainee.

“Coty is eager and focused,” said service manager Mike Waldow. “He shows initiative and doesn’t shy away from learning new things.”

Service Writer Mike McVearry also works closely with Murray. “We have gained a valuable asset to the harbor,” he said. “Coty continuously exceeds our expectations in every project he takes on, and all the while doing it with a strong work ethic and positive, can-do mentality. I just hope that, through MTAM’s workforce development efforts, we are able to find more prospects for the industry like Coty.”