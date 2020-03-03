Coronavirus concerns postpone Dubai International Boat Show

Due to evolving global developments around the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) virus, organizers of the Dubai International Boat Show announced a postponement of this year's show.

The show, originally scheduled to take place March 10-14, will now take place November 24-28, 2020 at the Dubai Harbour.

"Our decision comes after much deliberation in consultation with the event’s main participants and industry stakeholders, who have strongly endorsed our prioritization of the collective interests of both the global exhibitors and the key buyers from the region," organizers said. "With the event now rescheduled in November 2020, Dubai International Boat Show shall operate at full capacity and will also coincide with this year’s most highly anticipated global event – Expo Dubai 2020, enabling even greater and more inclusive access for all."