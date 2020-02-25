METSTRADE USA pavilion registration now open for 2020

The Marine Equipment Trade Show (METSTRADE), the largest business-to-business leisure marine equipment show in the world, returns to Amsterdam Nov. 17-19, 2020 at the RAI Exhibition Center. The NMMA organizes and operates the U.S.A. Pavilion, one of the largest country pavilions at the show, offering cost-effective, turn-key exhibition packages in a prime location.

“This year, our pavilion will relocate to a new premium location placing us squarely within the heartbeat of the show,” noted Julie Balzano, Sr. Director of Export Development for the NMMA.

“Being part of the USA pavilion provides our company optimal exposure and brand confidence,” said Will Aboultarf, VP Sales for Propglide USA Corp.

NMMA offers seamless one-stop booking for exhibitors, making it easy for marine companies to reach the global market. Balzano encourages any interested companies to register soon, as space is limited. Click here for pricing and details.

Contact Julie at jbalzano@nmma.org to book your stand today. Sponsorship opportunities available as well.