Elevate 2020 issues call for presentations

The Boating Industry Elevate Summit is now accepting speaker proposals for the 2020 conference.

Elevate 2020 will be Nov. 16-18 at the Atlanta Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta.

Attendees at Elevate are the owners, executives and top managers of boating industry companies including manufacturers, dealers, marinas and others in the industry. We’re looking for presentations designed for these top-level leaders across all segments of the marine industry. Content should be designed with these top leaders in mind.

Submission deadline is March 9.

To submit your proposal, use our online form. (https://www.tfaforms.com/4802461)

Questions? Contact Jonathan Sweet at jsweet@boatingindustry.com.