Garmin and Fusion unveil redesigned signature series speakers, subwoofers

Garmin International, Inc. announced it has redesigned its Fusion-branded Signature Series marine speakers and subwoofers with LED lighting that delivers what the companies claim is an unprecedented spectrum of color variations to complement each unique boat and style.

Building on the success of the Signature Series product line, the new Fusion Signature Series 3 combines traditional red, green and blue LEDs with cool and warm white (CRGBW) to offer a full color palette – from pastels to vibrant hues – onboard a wide range of center console, cruising and sportfishing boats. The Signature Series 3 also introduces an all-new 12-inch subwoofer that will offer 1600 watts of peak power.

“Our redesigned Signature Series 3 marine speakers and subwoofers are the first in the industry to incorporate CRGBW LEDs which give users thousands of possibilities for customizing the speaker system color and effects onboard their boat,” said Peter Edwards, Fusion managing director. “Available in a full-range of speakers and subwoofers, all designed and engineered to Fusion’s True-MarineTM standard, the new Signature Series 3 is the perfect combination of style, performance and durability.”

Users can control the color—static or dynamic, brightness, light mode and speed— from the multi-function display via Garmin OneHelmT (lighting partner controller required) or with the new optional CRGBW wireless remote control. The remote’s color-select wheel allows the user to choose an option from the wide range of color blends.

Available in 6.5-, 7.7- and 8.8-inch speaker sizes and 12- or 10-inch subwoofer sizes, the new Signature Series 3 is offered with a Sports White or Sports Chrome grill finish to compliment a wide range of modern boats. The Signature Series speakers and 10-inch subwoofer are also available with a Classic White finish without the CRGBW illumination.

The entire Signature Series 3 line of speakers and subwoofers have passed stringent pressure and water-tightness tests, and are designed to deliver crisp sound and quality entertainment season after season, according to Fusion. Manufactured for installation in the harshest of conditions with an IP65 rating for water and dust ingress protection, the speakers and subwoofers also meet industry standards for UV and salt fog protection.

The new Fusion Signature Series 3 speakers and 10-inch subwoofer are expected to be available in Q1 2020, and the 12-inch subwoofer is expected to be available in Q2 2020. The full line will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 13-17, 2020 (booth #C811).