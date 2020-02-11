You can use WP menu builder to build menus
NMMA reports marine CEOs more confident in Q4

February 11, 2020

Business confidence among marine manufacturer CEOs increased in the fourth quarter with 88% of marine CEOs saying current conditions were stable or expanding (56% and 32%, respectively), compared to 76% (51% stable and 27% expanding) in the third quarter.

The report comes from NMMA's Marine CEO Sentiment Survey for Q4 2019 that includes insights on a quarterly basis from senior executives at recreational boat, marine engine and accessory manufacturing businesses.

Fifty-one percent of marine CEOs expect business conditions to improve in the next six months, up from 30% in the third quarter. Another 40% expect business conditions in the next six months to remain steady. Forty-eight percent of manufacturers reported modest to substantial growth in sales in Q4 and 24% reported sales were on par with where they were a year ago.

Marine CEO sentiment aligns with where retail sales of new boats netted out in 2019 with more than 280,000 units sold, the second highest total since 2007, following a pickup in sales during the second half of the year.

