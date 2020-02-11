IBEX names new education director

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that Michelle Biersner has joined the staff as Education Director.

With past experience in tradeshow and conference production across multiple industries for over 25 years, Biersner has most recently managed education content for outdoor industry events. She will be responsible for the creation of a world class education program that includes a full day of pre-conference sessions, the seminar series which includes 50–60 seminars, and exhibitor-hosted show-floor workshops.

“I look forward to joining the IBEX team as the new Education Director,” said Biersner. “I’m passionate about outdoor recreation and working in the boating industry is a great extension to the experience I already have. Developing ongoing educational opportunities and partnerships is so important to ensure that we continue to focus on innovation, best practices, and business solutions.”

“The IBEX Education Program has grown over the years to become one of the key components in the success of the Show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “I am confident in Michelle’s abilities and I know that with her experience and the support of entire team, this year’s program will continue to deliver the exceptional education IBEX is known for.”

Biersner currently resides in Denver, Colo. Her son is a freshman attending Colorado Mesa University studying mechanical engineering and her daughter is a sophomore in high school. In her free time, she is supporting her kids at their sporting events, is a Ski Pro at Breckenridge Resort teaching the next generation of kids to ski, and enjoys crossfit, cycling, and hiking with her two dogs.

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center with IBEX 2020 show dates set for September 29 – October 1, 2020. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.