Boating Industry Elevate Summit announces 2020 dates, location

The Boating Industry Elevate Summit will be heading to Atlanta this fall.

The 2020 Summit will be November 16-18 at the Atlanta Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta.

“We’re very excited to be heading to Atlanta for our second Elevate Summit,” said Jonathan Sweet, managing director for Elevate and the Boating Industry Top 100. “Georgia is a great boating state, and Atlanta is easily accessible for industry professionals throughout the country.”

The Elevate Summit is designed for top leaders across all segments of the boating industry. The 2019 Summit’s content received top ratings the Boating Industry team will be building on that for the 2020 conference.

“We were thrilled with the response we received to the great lineup of speakers we had in 2019,” said Boating Industry Content Director David Gee. “We can’t wait to top that for the 2020 conference.”

The 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 will also be recognized at the Top 100 Gala during Elevate. Applications for the 2020 Top 100 are available now at BoatingIndustry.com/top-100/application.

Registration for the 2020 Elevate Summit will open soon. For more information on Elevate, visit BoatingIndustryElevate.com.