Yamaha expands technical school partnership program

Yamaha recently expanded its Technical School Partnership program in Arkansas with the grand opening of National Park College’s (NPC) new Marine Technology building, Jan. 30.

The 7,500-square-foot facility includes a classroom and workshop space for students to train with the latest marine technology.

“Yamaha maintains a strong commitment to developing the next generation of marine technicians and answering the industry’s call for a highly trained workforce,” said Joe Maniscalco, division manager, Yamaha Marine Service. “We’re proud to work with NPC to give students the skills and network they need to pursue a career in the marine industry with high growth potential.”

In addition to a Technical Certification in Marine Repair Technology, the NPC Marine Technology program offers students certification in Yamaha’s Introduction to Outboard Systems course. Once a student graduates, Yamaha will work with them through Tech Hub to find an apprenticeship at a Yamaha dealer. From there, the student can continue their education and work toward becoming a Yamaha Master Technician.

The new Marine Technology building equips NPC with the resources to rapidly expand the program and enroll more students. With Yamaha’s help, NPC also established relationships with local Arkansas businesses, industry partners and dealerships that have provided boat and engine donations for students to use during training.

“What Yamaha has done for this industry is phenomenal and is directly responsible for our expansion,” said Delmar Hunter, marine repair technology, National Park College. “We want to build something special here, and we believe we are on the right path.”

With more than 600,000 acres of lakes and 10,000 miles of rivers and other waterways, Arkansas is home to a robust boating and angling community.

“Students are going to benefit from this program,” said Dr. John Hogan, president, National Park College. “Generations are going to benefit from this program. It’s worth the investment and that’s what we want to continue to do.”

National Park College was established in 1973 and is located in Hot Springs, Ark. The college enrolls over 7,500 credit and non-credit students per year. NPC is a comprehensive two-year institution offering associate degrees and certificates as well as continuing education, community services and workforce training.