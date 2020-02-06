Regal announces executive appointments

With the introduction of a new year, Regal Marine Industries has set new initiatives, resulting in organizational changes and promotions.

Paul Kuck has been named Regal’s vice president of product development and manufacturing. Kuck has been with the company since 2008. In his former roles, he served as marketing manager, director of product development, and vice president of marketing and product development.

He is part of Regal’s executive team and has also been recognized in Boating Industry’s “40 Under 40”, an annual profile of outstanding young leaders selected for their accomplishments to sustain the industry and carry it forward.

“Paul has played a vital part in our growth and the shift in product development over the last several years,” said Duane Kuck, president and CEO. "Under his leadership, the engineering and design team have created some of the most innovative products offered in the Regal line today, with the 29 OBX model awarded Boat of the Year by Boating Magazine. And, as a result of Paul’s influence, Regal has gained a consistent 7.5% market share growth in the last three years. We see his transition into this new role as an objective to unify our manufacturing and product development teams while improving workflow and simplifying the process. Paul has the talents and heart of an exceptional leader, and I am proud to recognize his contributions to our company’s success.”

It was also announced that Jeff Littlefield has been promoted to creative manager and joins the leadership team as head of Regal’s Marketing department.

Littlefield began his career with Regal in May 2012. As the primary graphic designer, he has played an instrumental part in the development and re-branding of Regal’s image and contemporary look in marketing, advertising, and social media platforms.

“In his new role, Jeff will oversee the day to day operations of the Marketing department and continue to be a key player in the acceleration of the Regal brand,” said Jacob Kuck, Regal’s North American sales manager. “Our marketing team has won numerous awards and has positioned Regal as one of the preeminent brands in the marine

industry.”

"As we continue our mission to develop a team of exceptional people, provide exceptional customer satisfaction and pursue the ultimate boating experience, we believe these organizational changes will benefit the company as a whole,” Duane Kuck said. "The positive effects will then extend to our dealers, Regal owners, and further enhance our brand in the

marketplace. It’s a continuous path on the journey to improve quality, create competitive products, and ultimately achieve our strategic initiatives.”