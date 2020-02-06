Propspeed adds talent to support recent growth

Propspeed, manufacturer of underwater asset coatings, announced it has hired Matt Forbes to fill the role of sales director – EMEA and Marcus Hamilton as vice president of sales & operations – Americas. Forbes and Hamilton will man new Propspeed locations in Europe and the Americas, enhancing support for current and future customers.

Forbes comes to Propspeed with a successful background in retail sales management. He has demonstrated an exceptional talent for connecting with and developing new customers. His proven background includes notable companies such as Samsung, Navman and FUSION Entertainment, as well as his own consulting business, Forge Group. Forbes is based in London, England.

Hamilton joins Propspeed following a 6-year stint as International Marketing Manager for FUSION Entertainment, leading the company through a number of successful product launches. He brings with him a solid understanding of the marine industry and an exemplary reputation for executing multi-facetted product launches. Hamilton will operate from a new Propspeed office in San Diego.

“We are thrilled to have Matt and Marcus join our team,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “I have had the pleasure of working with both of these young professionals in the past and am completely confident that they are the perfect fit for our corporate culture and will prove instrumental in driving market penetration for our growing product line.”

For more information on Propspeed or its coatings, please visit www.oceanmax.com.