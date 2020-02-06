Boats Group promotes new VP of sales

Boats Group announced the promotion of John Souch to vice president, sales - North America. Souch is responsible for leading Boats Group’s North American sales team, which includes managing relationships with more than 3,000 boat dealers and yacht brokers, as well as partnerships with OEMs and large dealer groups.

Souch brings 15 years of marine experience to his new role. Most recently, he has served eight years as director of sales for Boats Group, leading critical go-to-market strategies, sales generation and consultative sales training. Previously, he served in various sales and sales management roles at PepsiCo and TraderMedia.

“John has demonstrated great vision, leadership and energy as he successfully built our North American field sales team and operations over the past 15 years,” said Sam Fulton, CEO, Boats Group. “We are very excited to see his efforts expand to include the North American OEM and inside sales teams. John is highly respected in the marine industry with deep knowledge of our market, products and industry partners, and the ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results.”

“In my previous role, I was closely involved with our sales strategy for many years,” said Souch. “I’m excited to take on this expanded role and to have the opportunity to leverage my experience in working with our members to deliver successful marketing solutions that meet the specific needs of dealers, brokers and OEMs. I’m eager to continue building upon a team that focuses on customer success and I look forward to contributing to the growth of this industry.”

To find out more information about Boats Group, please visit: www.boatsgroup.com.