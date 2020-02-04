Yanmar and Nauti-Craft sign agreement for marine technology

Yanmar and Nauti-Craft announced that both companies have entered into a technology transfer agreement with the purpose of commercializing Yanmar’s boats by utilizing Nauti-Craft’s patented marine suspension technology.

Cooperation between Yanmar and Nauti-Craft began in 2016 with Yanmar evaluating the technology by constructing a 10-meter Suspension Boat concept. Yanmar showcased the concept boat at the Japan International Boat Show in Yokohama in March 2018 where it was widely appreciated and confirmed the marketability of the technology.

Following the evaluation of this Concept Boat and further close cooperation to evaluate various market opportunities, Yanmar agreed to an expanded non-exclusive arrangement with Nauti-Craft. The agreement brings this cutting-edge technology under Yanmar’s R&D umbrella for further development and integration with the company’s advanced marine technologies, with a view to commercialization and mass production of the technology.

“We are very excited to be developing a boat that incorporates the latest technology in the marine domain,” said Masanobu Horii, the president of Yanmar Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. “The enhanced stability of the boat gives it smoother handling which results in enhanced boat safety and reduces passenger fatigue.“

“Yanmar is a great global company with a rich marine heritage,” said Nauti-Craft founder Chris Heyring. “We are looking forward to supporting Yanmar as it develops and commercializes this exciting technology towards bringing it to the global market.”

Nauti-Craft will explore global market applications supported by the Yanmar group’s worldwide network.