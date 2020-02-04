Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing wins local award

Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing has been selected for the 2020 Best of Vonore Award in the Manufacturers category by the Vonore Award Program.

Yamaha Motor Corporation USA manufacturers all its sport boats out of its Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing (YJBM) facility in Vonore, Tenn. The 42-acre Vonore manufacturing facility borders Lake Tellico and serves as the primary point of Yamaha boat production for the U.S., Canada, and select international markets. The facility currently employees 550 people and is capable of producing 32 boats a day.

