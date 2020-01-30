St. Louis Boat and Sportshow opens today

The Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow opens today and runs through Sunday.

Highlights of the 2020 event include the new Discover Boating Experience - a Hub for Boaters featuring entertaining seminars, demos and hands-on learning; and the return of show favorites including the Paddle Sports Pool, Hawg Trough featuring daily fishing seminars, the annual Turkey Calling Contest, Progressive Boat Club and more.

New for 2020, to encourage Sunday attendance ahead of the big football game, the show is hosting "Super Sunday," which includes $6 show admission, specials on food and drink, and giveaways. In addition, the show is partnering with Stray Rescue, which will be onsite from 11a.m.-2p.m. with animals available for adoption.