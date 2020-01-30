Coast Guard Foundation announces 2020 scholarship opportunities

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and well-being of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced today that it has kicked off its 2020 scholarship season. Accepting applications from Feb. 1 through March 15, children of Coast Guard members may apply for annual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education. Scholarships are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active duty reserve and retired.

All Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship applicants will use the online application hosted by the Coast Guard Foundation. All interested college-aged children of Coast Guard members should check eligibility guidelines online at coastguardfoundation.org/apply.

Over the last five years, the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded an average of $400,000 in scholarships. In the 29 years of the program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out over $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults.

“The brave men and women of the Coast Guard community embody the highest level of professionalism and dedication to those they serve,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “The sacrifices these brave individuals and their families make for our way of life cannot be measured. We do what we can to help these families and providing scholarships is our core method of support. We are proud that we awarded 128 scholarships last year and look forward to continuing to expand the program this year.”

For more information on the application, visit: www.coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.