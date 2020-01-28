Daytona Boat Show reports high attendance, strong sales for 2020

The 2020 Daytona Boat Show recently wrapped up its 18th annual January three-day event at the Daytona International Speedway which featured 14 boat dealers, and showcased more than 58 different brands. The show, hosted by the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida, featured over 200 vessels, including personal watercraft, pontoons, jet boats and cruisers.

Attendance was reported as exceptional by the dealers in attendance.

“[The 2020 Daytona Boat Show] was the best outdoor show they had ever participated in,” Justin Miller, President of Dealer’s Choice stated. Anecdotal feedback included excitement regarding the large turnout and enthusiasm among attendees about recreational boating in general. Furthermore, they collectively reported that this show generated the highest amount of sales and leads over all other previous appearances.

“The Daytona Boat show provides a great forum for prospective boat buyers to speak with local industry experts and compare a variety of vessels in one place. What would otherwise take weeks of research, can be done in just a few hours,” said Joe Lewis of Mt. Dora Boating Center.

The recreational boating industry has a $4.1 Billion annual economic impact in Central Florida, according to the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida. It creates 15,641 jobs in Central Florida; 10,276 direct jobs and 5,365 indirect jobs and supports 739 businesses.

With 198,594 Registered Boats in Central Florida and an estimated 2.4 million Central Floridians going boating each year, the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida said it will continue to invest and promote opportunities which will allow residents to adopt a boating lifestyle locally through education and awareness campaigns and boat shows in the region.

Next up for the association will be the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center, North Hall A, March 27 - 29, 2020.