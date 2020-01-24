Schools receive engines donated from Evinrude and the ABYC Foundation

The ABYC Foundation announced that 21 Evinrude ETEC G2 3.4L V6 outboard engines have been donated to high schools and post-secondary schools training aspiring marine technicians. More engines will be shipped throughout the year, with schools from 22 U.S. states, Canada and the British Virgin Islands that have applied for the donation program.

In 2019, the ABYC Foundation received $2 million dollars worth of engines from Evinrude, the largest donation of its kind. The engines are being used to support educational programming and provide students with additional skills and practical experience.

“The donation of engines gave our program a much needed face-lift,” said Robert Berenwick, marine service technology instructor at Ocean County Vocational Technical School. “When people inquire or visit our shop they are impressed to see we have new engine technology and partnerships with industry leaders. With access to ABYC Standards and dealer level training, students will be better prepared to enter the workforce.”

“The American Boat and Yacht Council has been giving back to the marine industry for more than 60 years and now that Evinrude has partnered with ABYC, the giving continues to exceed all expectations,” said Rob Davidson, program coordinator at Georgian College. “Two internationally recognized organizations leading the way to prepare students for a successful career in the marine industry.”

ABYC offers all schools their accredited Marine Service Technology curriculum, which includes textbooks, instructor guides, presentations and sample tests. Together, with the outboard donation, schools have all the tools needed to implement a standards-based marine technician program.

Additionally, the National Marine Distributors Association (NMDA) has provided matching funds for schools to purchase related materials and to transport the engines.

“It’s exciting to see the impact of Evinrude’s outboard engine donation and to hear how technical schools and students are benefiting from these high-technology E-TEC engines,” said Jeff Wasil, Evinrude engineering manager. "The partnership between Evinrude, ABYC, and NMDA is most certainly making a difference for hands-on marine education, and there is still so much more to come.”

Interested accredited schools can apply online by visiting the ABYC Foundation website at www.abycfoundation.org.