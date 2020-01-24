Congressman visits Grady White facility

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC-03) recently visited Grady White Boats’ facility in Greenville, North Carolina – which employs a full-time roster of over 350 people – to meet with company representatives and discus pressing issues facing the recreational boating industry. NMMA encourages all members to work with them on scheduling factory visits with their respective elected officials; critically important opportunities for highlighting the industry.

During the visit, Congressman Murphy met with Grady White’s president Kris Carroll, toured the manufacturer’s facilities, engaged with employees, and witnessed the manufacturing process first-hand.

“We were delighted to host Congressman Greg Murphy at our facility and to share our vision: Together, delivering the ultimate boating experience, while enjoying coming to work,” said Carroll. “He was able to meet our dedicated craftspeople and experience the positive team-atmosphere, where everyone feels valued for who they are and their personal contribution. He could see our passion expressed in every boat we build with care for our customers.”

A physician in Greenville, North Carolina, Congressman Murphy discussed a range of issues including E15, infrastructure, and fisheries management, as well as asking questions about the boat manufacturing process. The congressional district that Congressman Murphy represents is an important area for the industry that directly accounts for $1.1 billion of annual economic impact, nearly 5,500 jobs, and over 58,000 registered boats.

If you have questions or are interested in scheduling a facility visit with your members of Congress, please contact NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA manager of southeast policy and engagement, Lee Gatts at lgatts@nmma.org.