Torqeedo and ZF team up on sailing yacht systems

Torqeedo and ZF are taking electric yachting to a new level by announcing a cooperation between the two companies to integrate ZF’s steerable saildrives into Torqeedo’s Deep Blue system. These 50 kW and 100 kW electric propulsion systems will not only offer maneuverability and joystick docking, but highly effective hydro-generation performance, allowing sailing yachts to generate their own clean, renewable power.

The increase in hydro-generation efficiency is achieved by reversing ZF’s steerable saildrive while the yacht is under sail, allowing the spinning propeller to rotate the motor, generating electricity to charge the vessel’s high-capacity batteries. This generates substantial renewable power which is then managed and distributed for propulsion and all other DC and AC onboard power needs by the Deep Blue system.

Owners of yachts up to 120 feet long can experience the peace-of-mind that comes from being fully self-reliant at sea. The role of the diesel generator is reduced from being an indispensable provider of power while living aboard to being a backup needed only for extended motoring or long-term mooring outside marinas.

“ZF Group strategy supports transition towards electric mobility in all market segments, from automotive to off-road applications. Accordingly, ZF is continuing to expand its portfolio of environment-friendly marine propulsion solutions; the new fully electric propulsion system will combine ZF’s Steerable Pod Propulsion system (SPP) and Torqeedo technology to literally steer skippers into a cleaner, more sustainable future. The system will make docking not only intuitive and relaxed, but also emission and noise-free,” said Federico Decio, Vice President ZF Marine Pleasure Craft, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

“Sailing yachts are one of the first yachting applications to migrate from combustion engines towards cleaner electric solutions. The products stemming from this cooperation of ZF and Torqeedo will be an important milestone in this transition,” said Dr. Christoph Ballin, CEO and co-founder of Torqeedo GmbH.

The cooperation agreement was recently signed, and the companies plan to launch their first products by the end of this year.